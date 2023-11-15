Uber Teen's First Campaign Captures Relatable Coming of Age Moments

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Working parents rarely have enough time to drive their kids everywhere they want to go, so Uber is offering up its services with a new product for teenagers. Uber Teen launched earlier this year and allows 13- to 17-year-olds to hail rides through their family’s account.

Creative agency Johannes Leonardo led the first ad campaign for Uber Teen, with a trio of films inspired by real stories about parenthood and teenage life. The spots reassure parents that the service will allow them to keep up with key moments in their teens’ lives without making professional sacrifices.

Set to The Shirelles’ “Mama Said,” “Haircut” shows a teen disastrously trying to cut her own bangs and booking a trip to a salon, sending her mother a picture of the embarrassing look. Her mom is able to get a good laugh at the incident and track her daughter’s ride on the app without leaving her job at a hospital.

The sweet “In Love” spot shows a pair of teens leaving school to go on a movie date, with a daughter sending a text reassuring her dad she’ll be home by 7.

And in “Braces,” a dad gets a notification that his son has requested a ride from the orthodontist’s office back to high school. Set to Salt-N-Peppa’s “Whatta Man,” the film focuses on the teen’s giddiness as he shows off his new smile.

“While these are product spots, they’re also much more than that—they’re human-centric and emotional,” Uber head of global brand and creative Danielle Hawley told Adweek. “We tied a feeling to each one. For example, ‘Braces’ was meant to evoke joy, so every beat, casting choice, and shot was meant to elicit that emotion.”

The campaign will run across social, out-of-home and audio to raise awareness of the new product.

“We needed something that was going to introduce this kind of life-changing product for parents who really want to be there for every moment of their teenager’s lives,” Johannes Leonardo group creative director Zoe Kessler said. “The new campaign shows that even when you can’t be there, you don’t have to miss anything. We wanted to telegraph each of these emotions that teens go through, and in turn, the way their parents feel those feelings with them from a distance.”

