The only things that Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield have in common are that they both eat food and go places, but that lays the foundation of a beautiful friendship in a campaign from Uber.

The three-minute film, created by agency Mother London and directed by David Shane, promotes Uber’s membership program Uber One, which encompasses rides, food delivery and other perks. The story begins when the two actors meet on set as De Niro enjoys a meal delivered by Uber Eats. Butterfield–known for his starring role in Netflix series Sex Education–strikes up conversation with the Hollywood icon.

“You eat food?,” Butterfield asks him nervously.

Though they have very little to talk about, Butterfield is convinced that the two will become best friends. They awkwardly yet endearingly build on their minimal bond by riding around London using Uber One to save money on their “favorite things.”

The comedic ad also shows them shopping, playing ping pong, drinking smoothies and watching fireworks together.

“We looked for an actor iconic enough to make anyone fumble for an opening line in a bid to find common ground,” Hannah Tarpey, creative director at Mother London, told Adweek. “The two of them are so natural together, unlikely and charming friends – and it was joyful to watch real life mimic the script as they got to know each other on set.”

This is Uber One’s first campaign in the U.K., where it currently has more than 1 million members. Uber first promoted the service in the U.S. in February with a Super Bowl ad starring Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Our new campaign aims to let people know that Uber One is a membership for people who eat food and go places, which is just about everyone,” Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing UKI at Uber and Uber Eats, said in a statement.

Long format and six-second cuts of the commercial will run across TV, BVOC, cinema and digital starting Oct. 27. The campaign will also incorporate posters and content celebrating “eating food and going places” from social media influencers including Pablo Rochat, Dani Ha and Dominique Davis.

