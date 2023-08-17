Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Much like Kleenex is used as a catch-all word for tissues or Google as the generic term for online search, Uber has become synonymous with ride-hailing. Now the brand wants to create the same association with grocery delivery.

The company’s food delivery service Uber Eats is typically linked with ordering meals from restaurants, but it has also been expanding its grocery business. Its latest ads for the U.K. market, created by agency Mother London, highlight the ease of getting anything from booze to dessert to eggs delivered to your door through Uber Eats.

In the first spot, a woman returns to her messy house after a long day and revels in her solitude. The only thing that can make that blissful moment better is a well-timed wine delivery from Uber Eats. Once it arrives, she settles into her massage chair with a glass of wine–epitomizing relaxation.

The second commercial depicts a man at home on a hot day, craving the cool relief of an ice cream. After Uber Eats delivers his treat, he waits until the scoop of ice cream reaches the perfect consistency before taking the first bite.

Steve Rogers directed the ads through production company Biscuit Filmworks.

An effortless vibe

This is a continuation of Uber Eats’ “Get groceries, effortlessly” campaign that started last year. With a message that encourages people to slow down and enjoy life, the first ads by Mother showed its protagonists indulging in some quirky hobbies–from a man with pet parrots to another who creates outlandish nail art. They won gold in the film category at Cannes Lions this year.

These latest films have a similar tone, humor and soundtrack, with a leisurely vibe that focuses on quiet and offbeat moments of pleasure in the characters’ days.

Earlier this month, Uber Eats launched billboards and social media ads that replace the second word in the brand’s name with examples of what the service can deliver: from “Uber Bread” to “Uber Gin.”





You’ve heard of Uber Eats, but how about Uber Bread? Uber Eats, Mother London

“Uber Eats tasked us to tell people that we’re not just all about the takeaways, we deliver so much more than that—starting with groceries. We wanted to bring this to life in our new, increasingly distinctive brand tone, built around effortlessness,” said Martin Rose, creative director at Mother London.





With Uber Eats, you can order all the ingredients for a cocktail straight to your door. Uber Eats, Mother London

CREDITS:

Brand: Uber Eats UK

Client: Romy Moeller, marketing lead

Creative Agency: Mother

Media Agency: Essence MediaCom

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Steve Rogers

Producer: Simon Eakhurst

Director of Photography: Rob Hardy

Edit House: The Quarry

Editor: Jonnie Scarlett

Post Production: Selected Works

Colorist: Hannibal Lang

Music Supervision: Leland Music

Audio Post Production: No.8

Sound Engineer: Sam Robson