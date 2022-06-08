Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Food and grocery delivery services expanded rapidly around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, but in France, this trend clashes with longstanding cultural traditions of dining out at restaurants or taking time to shop and cook at home.