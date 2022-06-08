Food & Beverage

Uber Eats Wants to Conquer France, But Culinary Traditions Could Stand in the Way

The brand's campaign attempts to ease the guilt of hesitant French customers

Uber Eats France ad depicts man ordering food
Uber Eats' new campaign in France shows people trying to cover up their deliveries.Buzzman, Uber Eats
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

24 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Food and grocery delivery services expanded rapidly around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, but in France, this trend clashes with longstanding cultural traditions of dining out at restaurants or taking time to shop and cook at home.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Ecommerce

Twitter Debuts Product Drops

By David Cohen

A blindfolded man makes a disgusted face after taking a sip of a mystery liquid labeled B. Liquid A is a can of Liquid Death
Sustainability

Liquid Death Did a Blind Taste-Test and People Puked

By T.L. Stanley

Platforms

Instagram: How to Pin Posts to Your Profile

By Brandy Shaul

Sports Marketing

NHL Stick Tap for Service Program to Reveal Grand-Prize Winner June 13

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom