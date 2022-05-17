Working Parents Confront Biases, Burnout and Need for Boundaries

The annual Adweek Women Trailblazers Summit , will be in person in NYC on July 14. Join us to hear from the female powerhouses pushing their industries forward. Sign up with code AWWT50 before May 23 for 50% off. .

Nearly half of families had one or both parents leave the workforce or scale back their careers during the pandemic—which means the other half continued (picture air quotes here) “business as usual.” Recently, at Adweek’s Working Parents Townhall, leaders from Mars, Poshmark, Tejari and creative agency Curiosity shared their journeys as working parents, along with personal advice perspectives on what needs to change in our industry.