Uber Eats Drops a Holiday Cabaret Remix With Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps

Bravo’s multi-spinoff franchise The Real Housewives has delivered glamour to spare since the first episode dropped in 2006. For the 2023 holiday season, The Real Housewives of New York City alumnus Countess Luann de Lesseps wants to tell the world that simplifying gift giving is about the classiest thing you can do.

Teaming up with Uber Eats for a spin on de Lesseps’ 2010 hit, “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” the cabaret singer performs a reimagined version of the song in this 60-second spot. Transformed into a jingle about calling on Uber Eats to deliver gifts on time this season, de Lesseps’ new take highlights the many ways that money actually can buy you class.

Directed by Jake Honig, the video features de Lesseps dressed to the nines, sitting in the back of a luxury car, and giving a classic cabaret-style performance. She urges the audience not to let gifts fall by the wayside, noting, “You think you’re enough, but honey—you’re not!”

A holiday miracle

“When Uber called me about directing a music video for Countess Luann’s iconic single, I dropped everything,” Honig told Adweek. “It’s been such a unique chance to celebrate a New York City legend and give her the star treatment she deserves, while creating something entertaining and fun during the most wonderful time of the year.”

The spot also fits in a few easter eggs for RHoNY fans, including an appearance from de Lesseps’ bestie, Sonja Morgan. Likewise, there is an appearance from de Lesseps’ Jovani jumpsuit, often worn during cabaret performances.

“Being on set with Luann and Sonja was an out-of-body experience—they radiate such warmth and positive energy, making the entire process an absolute joy,” Honig said of the long-time RHoNY fan favorites.

This campaign is a follow-up to Uber’s recent “Good as Gold” remake with the stars of Vanderpump Rules.

de Lesseps’ recommendations from the video are available in-application via Uber Eats as of Dec. 5. The collections include gift suggestions like “Moet and Le Labo candles for your besties” and “gift cards for the girls you don’t know.” These lists will be available as “Gifts for Real Housewives,” “Gifts for Cabaret Queens,” “Gifts for Ultimate Girls Trips” and more.

CREDITS

Client: Uber Eats

Senior marketing manager: Kirsten Cave

Senior communications manager: Lexi Levin Mitchel

Creative agency: Special US

Partners/executive creative directors: Dave Horton, Matt Woodhams-Roberts

ECD: Devon Hong

Senior art director: Gianna D’Amico

Senior copywriter: James Gross

Senior designer: Alex Trujillo

Chief production officer: Vic Palumbo

Executive producer: Linda Rafoss

Producer: Luke Franek

BA: Cindy Lewellen

Head of strategy: Kelsey Karson

Senior strategist: Olivia Campbell

Senior account director: Lindsay Friedgood

Account director: Bella Timar

Account supervisor: Sarah Newton

Production company: Unicorns & Unicorns

Director: Jake Honig

EPs: Adrianne McCurrach, Mercedes Allen-Sarria

Line producer: Willa Goldfeder

Music and mix: Heavy Duty Projects

EP: Zach Pollakoff

Postproduction: Cosmo Street Editorial

Editors: Mark Potter, Alex Morales

Assistant editor: George Iziari

EP: Anne Lai

Managing director: Maura Woodward