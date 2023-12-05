Uber Eats Drops a Holiday Cabaret Remix With Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11.
Bravo’s multi-spinoff franchise The Real Housewives has delivered glamour to spare since the first episode dropped in 2006. For the 2023 holiday season, The Real Housewives of New York City alumnus Countess Luann de Lesseps wants to tell the world that simplifying gift giving is about the classiest thing you can do.
Teaming up with Uber Eats for a spin on de Lesseps’ 2010 hit, “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” the cabaret singer performs a reimagined version of the song in this 60-second spot. Transformed into a jingle about calling on Uber Eats to deliver gifts on time this season, de Lesseps’ new take highlights the many ways that money actually can buy you class.
Directed by Jake Honig, the video features de Lesseps dressed to the nines, sitting in the back of a luxury car, and giving a classic cabaret-style performance. She urges the audience not to let gifts fall by the wayside, noting, “You think you’re enough, but honey—you’re not!”
A holiday miracle
“When Uber called me about directing a music video for Countess Luann’s iconic single, I dropped everything,” Honig told Adweek. “It’s been such a unique chance to celebrate a New York City legend and give her the star treatment she deserves, while creating something entertaining and fun during the most wonderful time of the year.”
The spot also fits in a few easter eggs for RHoNY fans, including an appearance from de Lesseps’ bestie, Sonja Morgan. Likewise, there is an appearance from de Lesseps’ Jovani jumpsuit, often worn during cabaret performances.
“Being on set with Luann and Sonja was an out-of-body experience—they radiate such warmth and positive energy, making the entire process an absolute joy,” Honig said of the long-time RHoNY fan favorites.
This campaign is a follow-up to Uber’s recent “Good as Gold” remake with the stars of Vanderpump Rules.
de Lesseps’ recommendations from the video are available in-application via Uber Eats as of Dec. 5. The collections include gift suggestions like “Moet and Le Labo candles for your besties” and “gift cards for the girls you don’t know.” These lists will be available as “Gifts for Real Housewives,” “Gifts for Cabaret Queens,” “Gifts for Ultimate Girls Trips” and more.
CREDITS
Client: Uber Eats
Senior marketing manager: Kirsten Cave
Senior communications manager: Lexi Levin Mitchel
Creative agency: Special US
Partners/executive creative directors: Dave Horton, Matt Woodhams-Roberts
ECD: Devon Hong
Senior art director: Gianna D’Amico
Senior copywriter: James Gross
Senior designer: Alex Trujillo
Chief production officer: Vic Palumbo
Executive producer: Linda Rafoss
Producer: Luke Franek
BA: Cindy Lewellen
Head of strategy: Kelsey Karson
Senior strategist: Olivia Campbell
Senior account director: Lindsay Friedgood
Account director: Bella Timar
Account supervisor: Sarah Newton
Production company: Unicorns & Unicorns
Director: Jake Honig
EPs: Adrianne McCurrach, Mercedes Allen-Sarria
Line producer: Willa Goldfeder
Music and mix: Heavy Duty Projects
EP: Zach Pollakoff
Postproduction: Cosmo Street Editorial
Editors: Mark Potter, Alex Morales
Assistant editor: George Iziari
EP: Anne Lai
Managing director: Maura Woodward