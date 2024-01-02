The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

New year, new hookup. As people set resolutions, some with a fresh approach to romance, the first Sunday in January is the busiest day of the year in online dating–known as Dating Sunday. On Tinder alone, the number of messages sent across the app surges by 22%, while likes increase by 18%.

Dating Sunday (falling on Jan. 7 this year) is also a major marketing moment for platforms like Tinder, with Match Group chief dating expert Rachel DeAlto once calling it the “Super Bowl of dating apps.” For the first time in the U.S., Tinder is launching advertising that coincides with Dating Sunday: the third installment of its global campaign “It Starts With a Swipe.”

“It’s our biggest day of the year,” Stephanie Danzi, Tinder’s svp of global marketing, told Adweek.

The latest iteration of “It Starts With a Swipe,” created by agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, continues to court Gen Z while challenging stigmas around the largest dating app. It will roll out across CTV and out-of-home sites in the U.S., Mexico, Germany, Brazil and Thailand.





With bold and playful art direction, Tinder’s ads depict the nuances of modern dating Tinder, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

However, the new creative has a bigger focus on the fluidity of relationships among Gen Z, who make up the majority of Tinder’s users.

“Gen Z has been increasingly fluid in their approach to relationships, [a trend] that has accelerated especially in the past year. This generation doesn’t necessarily believe in marriage, but they’re open to the journey and whoever they might meet,” Danzi said. “The scenarios [in the ads] are around feelings and emotional states, rather than relationship outcomes.”

For example, one outdoor ad has the tagline, “That warm and fuzzy feeling.”





Tinder’s ads capture feelings rather than relationship outcomes Tinder, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

The spots also draw on modern dating insights, depicting new milestones and rituals. In “New Last Name,” a woman changes her date’s last name in her phone from “Tinder” to his real one—a small shift that can signal relationship progression among app users.

As with previous versions of the campaign, there is also a continued focus on inclusivity. This is seen in the diverse cast of the ads, as well as narratives such as “A Second Wardrobe,” in which a gay couple not only gains newfound intimacy but also expanded wardrobes.

“We’re very intentional in reflecting the diversity and inclusivity that we see in our userbase,” Danzi added.

Reclaiming the brand narrative

Tinder debuted “It Starts With a Swipe,” its first-ever global brand campaign, in February 2023. It has already paid off for the business, with owner Match Group crediting the marketing with driving the app’s growth, particularly among young people and women.

Tinder’s Q3 2023 revenue grew by 11% year over year to $509 million, outpacing Match Group’s overall revenue growth of 9% to $882 million in the period.

The campaign has also “reclaimed [Tinder’s] brand narrative” after many years of relying on viral growth, according to Match Group’s third quarter business update. Since its launch in 2012, Tinder had become known as a hookup app that only facilitated surface-level connections, while often being conflated with people’s overall frustrations with dating, Danzi observed.

“Instead of trying to change misperceptions of what Tinder is, [the campaign] is redefining what people say a hookup is,” said Bianca Guimaraes, executive creative director at Mischief. “It fights misperceptions in a lighthearted, not judgmental way. You can watch the ads and say, ‘Ha, I’ve been there.’”

Due to its success, Tinder plans to continue evolving “It Starts With a Swipe” as a long-term creative platform.

“The only way to grow in a sustainable way is through bold creative that changes the impression of a brand and makes it more relevant,” said Danzi. “This [campaign] has hit a nerve culturally—people are talking about it and feel seen by it. And it’s translating to business growth.”