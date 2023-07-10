Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Nine-year-old Ella is like many other children born in an age of social media. Her parents often post about her life on the platforms, sharing birthday parties, play time and silly moments.

But neither Ella nor her parents are aware of how these carefree posts could harm her future.

The latest campaign from telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom reveals a dark side of social media, one that some parents may not have considered before: children whose images are posted online could fall victim to identity abuse.

Some studies have estimated that by 2030, nearly two-thirds of identity fraud cases affecting a young generation will have resulted from “sharenting”—the common practice of parents sharing photos or videos of their children on social media. Research also shows that an average 5-year-old child has already had about 1,500 pictures uploaded online without their consent by their parents.

Deutsche Telekom’s haunting ad, created by agency adam&eveBerlin, features a deepfake version of an adult Ella that was made using artificial intelligence (AI). The “older” Ella confronts her shocked parents with the devastating consequences of their sharenting.

Ella represents an entire generation of children, according to the company. This disturbing social experiment is also an example of a technology brand exploring the consequences of an increasingly digital society, one whose future looks more uncertain now amid the rise of generative AI.

“We try to be optimistic about a digital future, but to look at the dark side and negative impact as well,” Uli Klenke, chief brand officer at Deutsche Telekom, told Adweek. “It’s important to not just throw out the happy, sunny side of our brand, but to also talk about the issues.”

Talking about the hard stuff

Deutsche Telekom has a history of using its marketing campaigns to talk about the intersection of social issues and technology, such as the topic of online hate speech. Last year, for example, its “The Choir of Hate Speech” campaign gathered people together to sing real negative comments posted online.

Part of the brand’s willingness to tackle tough issues comes from a desire to stand out from competitors and “make our network visible,” Klenke explained. The marketing team does this by telling stories about digital life and illustrating how to use technology for good.

But when it came to this problem of child identity fraud, Klenke worried that “people would not want to be told by a corporation like us that they must not put pictures of their kids on the web. They could easily be offended and think, ‘You provide the infrastructure, just shut up,’” he said. “I was wondering if we had the credibility.”

However, Klenke and his team observed that few other brands had delved into the dangers of child identity fraud. He concluded that as a provider of digital services, Deutsche Telekom had a responsibility to address it.

“Growing up as a brand and taking on social responsibility is important. We’re a large employer, we provide critical infrastructure, and we’re part of bigger society,” he said. “This is our home turf.”

A nuanced position

Amid the rise of generative AI, other brands have begun to play with tools such as ChatGPT in marketing campaigns and stunts. But Deutsche Telekom’s ad is more nuanced because it uses AI to both showcase its power and warn against its risks, ultimately encouraging more responsible handling of personal data online.

As more brand leaders grapple with the potential impact of AI, Klenke sees both pros and cons. He believes it will affect areas of advertising such as production and copywriting, and wants to continue “exploring the possibilities” in Deutsche Telekom’s marketing.

Yet on the question of whether AI will ultimately bring about positive societal change, “I have no final answer,” he said.

Since releasing “A Message From Ella” last week, Deutsche Telekom has so far received largely positive reactions, Klenke said: “People were thankful, saying, ‘We hadn’t thought of that before.’”

Along with the ad, Deutsche Telekom has partnered with organizations to promote responsible social media use and provide resources and tips for parents to navigate these platforms safely.

“The crucial part [of brands talking about social issues] is to have real action behind it,” said Klenke.

Ultimately, this campaign is not about dictating morals or telling people what to do, he concluded.

“Our job is to show people the consequences and let them decide if they want to follow this [guidance]. We’re not urging you into a position—it’s an offer. People can take it or not,” Klenke said. “As a brand, it’s good to stand for something.”