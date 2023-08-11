3 Key Themes That Incapsulate the Evolution of Influence

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

In today’s interconnected world, social media platforms are the new town squares where creators and influencers hold court. And even in the relatively short amount of time that influencers have been around, the dynamics of influence have undergone a profound transformation. Power has shifted from traditional gatekeepers to everyday individuals who have mastered the art of audience captivation.

Examined through the lenses of digital culture, the nature of influence—the people who influence, the platforms they use and the ways in which they participate—is evolving into something very different from what we have experienced in the past. Three key themes encapsulate this evolution and define what it means for brands.

Collective influence

Creators and influencers have been working on their content in isolation. In the increasingly saturated field in which they operate, this is leading to burnout.

As a result of this, influencers are banding together in collectives to share the burden of the creative process. This also helps them to have a greater shared impact in a very crowded space.

Be it hype houses or media collectives, influencers create economic, emotional and creative alignment between collaborators. Rather than everyone competing for the same pie, thanks to these collectives, they are now engaging in co-opetition.

They are pooling their skills, audiences and resources in support of a larger creative vision or purpose. This is described as “creativity in multiplayer mode.” For example, Radar, a gated private community, has its core squad commanding a strong presence and influence among other members. Another case in point is MSCHF, which is an art collective set up to parody culture. MSCHF has a shared vision and is focused on making a statement through art and disruptive culture.

Human only > human extended

Advances in technology inevitably lead to questions about how it will negatively affect humans and their influence on the world (the typical Black Mirror reference). In this particular case, it is whether AI, which now gives anyone with a device and internet connection the power to create anything from their imagination, will drown out creators. We are already seeing influencers harnessing new technology, creating alternative revenue streams and extending their influence beyond the typical means of human life into different elements of the Web3 world.

We see this in Grimes getting ahead of the fakery and splitting royalties with creators who use her voice, and Hybe, the Korean music giant behind BTS, using voice AI to launch its latest artist, Midnatt, in multiple languages simultaneously.

New patronage

Creators have major cultural clout with large, dedicated communities that have helped shape their careers and make them who they are. However, creators know they’ve built their kingdoms on rented land and are at the mercy of the algorithms. Even the biggest of creators are small fish compared to the platforms. In a saturated IM market—one dogged by demonetization—there’s a recognition to rethink revenue streams and find a healthier way to turn a profit on their terms.

Having built a fandom from scratch, as well as learning a variety of desirable skills along the way and having an entrepreneurial spirit, they’re moving away from endorsement and taking creative control by launching their own creator brands.

Creators big and small are taking creative control, whether that’s Logan Paul and KSI launching their own energy drink or the D’Amelio family’s new management company, DamGood Mgmt, setting up to provide consultancy to other creators or Kat and Latisha Clark (TikTok’s Top Creator of 2022) moving medium with their “Basically Besties” podcast and a live tour.

The implications of this are vast. In the future, brands will not be competing with their established rivals, but with multiple, niche, creator-led brands.

As creators and influencers continue to work together in collectives to support a greater vision and harness new technology to open revenue streams and extend their influence, they will no longer be reliant on brands for patronage. They might possibly eliminate them from the equation altogether. This means that the communities that influencers have built will become an even more valuable commodity and a lot harder for marketers to tap into.