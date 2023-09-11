Leadership & Talent

The Unspoken Truth About CMO Churn

Lead marketers famously have the shortest tenure in the C-suite. Here's why.

According to 2022 Spencer Stuart data, 77% of CMOs leaving the biggest ad spenders in the U.S. go on to 'bigger and better' roles.Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

The typical chief marketing officer spends just 39 months, or about 3.3 years, in the role before hanging up their boots and exiting through the revolving door.

According to leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart’s annual CMO Tenure Study, the number hit its lowest in a decade in 2023 across the top 100 brands in the U.S.

The CMO seat is famously never warm for long, with chief executive officers spending double the time at the top. PwC puts the CEO tenure at an average of 6.9

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the September 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles