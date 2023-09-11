The Unspoken Truth About CMO Churn

The typical chief marketing officer spends just 39 months, or about 3.3 years, in the role before hanging up their boots and exiting through the revolving door.

According to leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart’s annual CMO Tenure Study, the number hit its lowest in a decade in 2023 across the top 100 brands in the U.S.

The CMO seat is famously never warm for long, with chief executive officers spending double the time at the top. PwC puts the CEO tenure at an average of 6.9