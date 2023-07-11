Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Paris Hilton is globally recognized and celebrated as a businesswoman, socialite, model, actress, singer and DJ. Today, she is increasingly defined by her role as an influential media personality and entrepreneur, founding her company 11:11 Media and inspiring young women to dream big and dare to act.

To dive deep into Hilton’s extraordinary evolution into an inspirational brand figure for the younger generation and the exciting future of 11:11 Media, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton sat down with Krystal Hauserman, CMO of 11:11 Media, on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast.

With more than 13 years of experience, Hauserman has built and scaled global marketing teams for fast-growing startups and industry leaders including Fullscreen, Evil Geniuses and WarnerMedia.

She has helped the NBA reinvent itself for a Gen Z audience, and crafted innovative campaigns for some of the world’s best brands including Google, Facebook, Snap, Lyft, Red Bull, Sony, HBO Max and DC Comics. In 2022, Hauserman achieved another milestone by securing a Super Bowl commercial of the EG brand in the global campaign spot for Bud Light Next.

Hauserman’s outstanding contributions to the field have led to her being recognized among Forbes’ Top 50 Entrepreneurial CMOs of 2023 and Business Insider CMOs to Watch 2022.

Check out the key takeaways of this episode below.

Highlights: