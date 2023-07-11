Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Paris Hilton is globally recognized and celebrated as a businesswoman, socialite, model, actress, singer and DJ. Today, she is increasingly defined by her role as an influential media personality and entrepreneur, founding her company 11:11 Media and inspiring young women to dream big and dare to act.
To dive deep into Hilton’s extraordinary evolution into an inspirational brand figure for the younger generation and the exciting future of 11:11 Media, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton sat down with Krystal Hauserman, CMO of 11:11 Media, on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast.
With more than 13 years of experience, Hauserman has built and scaled global marketing teams for fast-growing startups and industry leaders including Fullscreen, Evil Geniuses and WarnerMedia.
She has helped the NBA reinvent itself for a Gen Z audience, and crafted innovative campaigns for some of the world’s best brands including Google, Facebook, Snap, Lyft, Red Bull, Sony, HBO Max and DC Comics. In 2022, Hauserman achieved another milestone by securing a Super Bowl commercial of the EG brand in the global campaign spot for Bud Light Next.
Hauserman’s outstanding contributions to the field have led to her being recognized among Forbes’ Top 50 Entrepreneurial CMOs of 2023 and Business Insider CMOs to Watch 2022.
Check out the key takeaways of this episode below.
Highlights:
- 04:54 – 08:10 – The Evolving Landscape of Creators and Consumers — When it comes to the creator economy, it can seem like there are more creators than consumers. Brands understand that consumers nowadays are constantly on their phones. But when it comes to creators, it’s important for brands to pick authentic collaborations that are true to their audiences’ interests and passions.
- 09:37 – 12:25 – Transforming Paris Hilton Into a Multifaceted Brand — When Hauserman joined 11:11 Media, she took on the challenge of transforming Hilton from an iconic celebrity into a multifaceted brand. Today, 11:11 Media has evolved into a thriving media and consumer products powerhouse, expanding its reach across film, television and audio. On the retail front, they boasted 19 product lines last year alone. Notably, Hilton’s fragrances have amassed an astounding $4 billion in sales over the past two decades. The brand also ranks as the No. 1 new cookware collection on Amazon, and is continuing to make strides in the gaming world and metaverse.
- 16:10 – 18:39 – From Movie Star to Business Mogul — More and more Hollywood stars are using their fame, fan base and personal brand to build businesses and empires. Hilton is a prime example of a celebrity who has turned herself into a brand and is now expanding her influence even further. This entrepreneurial path is a natural progression for celebrities who already have a strong understanding of branding and business in order to succeed.
- 21:00 – 24:49 – The Future of Consumer Engagement — Individuals and brands have a lot of opportunities to leverage advertising, marketing and media. Take live shopping, for example, which enables people to seamlessly connect content with commerce. It presents a tremendous opportunity for individuals to engage with brands and make purchases in real time. Ongoing digital expansion also opens up exciting possibilities for loyalty programs, with token-based loyalty programs powered by blockchain offering an enticing prospect for both consumers and brands.