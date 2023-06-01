Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

When the average human attention span is 8.25 seconds, and the average view time of a TikTok is 28 seconds, how do you get the internet to pay attention for a full 10 minutes?

For Hilton, the answer was to break with convention and give the people what they want: unexpected, platform-native, funny content made in partnership with some of the most-loved creators on TikTok.

Adweek social editor Sami Lambert sat down with representatives from Hilton and TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, as well as TikTok star Bomanizer to delve into the behind-the-scenes story of the viral 10-minute TikTok sensation, “You Stay In.”

The making of a 10-minute TikTok

In an unprecedented move, Hilton Hotels & Resorts unleashed a 10-minute TikTok in February. The captivating video took viewers on an immersive journey, spanning numerous locations and genres, and featured the participation of several beloved TikTok creators as well as Hilton heiress Paris Hilton.

The impact was immediate and remarkable. Within the first two days of its release, the video garnered a staggering 4 million views. Surprisingly, this momentum continued to surge, with the video amassing an average of more than 2.2 million views per day during its initial two weeks. As of May, the TikTok sensation has accumulated nearly 36 million views.

The stay is the thing

The panelists started the discussion by unveiling how the idea for a star-studded, 10-minute TikTok came to life.

According to Dan Reynolds, head of global content, media and partnerships at Hilton, it all began with the realization that something vital was missing in hotel marketing—the hotel experience itself. While many campaigns focused on destinations and travel, Hilton recognized the significance of creating a remarkable stay experience.

“When you come stay with us, magical things happen,” he said. “We’re a place where when life is go, go, go, you can just stay. With that, we started to ask ourselves how we could bring that across on different channels and ways we could push ourselves creatively to talk about the magical things that happen when you stay at Hilton.”

Reynolds and his team worked with Lesley Parks, executive strategy director of social and content at TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, to create a piece of content that convinced viewers to “just stay.”

“Our thought was, ‘What if we brought the magic of the stay into this go, go, go, never stop place where people are constantly swiping and looking for the next thing?’” We were really inspired by the creative canvas that TikTok offered us and also the ability to make longer form content on TikTok, which at the time was still relatively new. As marketers, we always want to capitalize on the new,” she explained.

Parks said she handed over the creative reins and encouraged the creators to let their authentic selves shine through their content. This approach is one that Bomanizer, real name Boman Martinez-Reid, said he appreciates as a creator.

“People on TikTok want to be a part of the journey of the creators they follow, and you want to see them do fun things,” he said. “[As a brand], if you make a smart ad that uses their strengths in a way and engaging way, people are generally excited to see you go, as they say, ‘get your bag.’”