11:11 Media Is Manifesting a New Wave of Storytelling

When you think of pop culture over the last few decades, many iconic moments were defined by one person: Paris Hilton.

Now, Hilton is playing by her own rules by redefining storytelling and social impact through the media company she founded with Bruce Gersh called 11:11 Media.

11:11 Media is a worldwide content company and platform that showcases creators, brands and intellectual property through storytelling. It has various branches, including TV, audio, digital, impact and licensing.

Today at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, iHeartMedia and London Audio, the podcast division of 11:11 Media, announced “The History of the World’s Greatest Nightclubs,” the latest show in their ongoing iHeartPodcasts partnership debuting July 13. The podcast is being distributed by iHeartPodcast and streaming on iHeartRadio along with other podcast platforms.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with CMO Krystal Hauserman to discuss her journey from entertainment law into the media industry, that long TikTok video campaign for Hilton Hotels & Resorts and what’s next for the company.

