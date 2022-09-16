Brandweek

The Limitless Metaverse: Not Just a Moment, but a Movement

The magic of the metaverse is a matter of now, not when

Faith Popcorn, Cathy Hackl and Tiana Holt sitting in white chairs on stage at Brandweek.
Sean T. Smith Photography for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

6 mins ago

As the tsunami of change rears and roars with pandemics, global warming, digitization and crumbling social structures washing over us, we’re looking for new tools to manage our anxiety and become more resilient. The metaverse is emerging as an alternative existence, one which will grow exponentially as real life becomes more difficult due to political unrest and environmental decline. As future generations become more immersed in this world, the lines between IRL and virtual will become increasingly blurred.

