The Limitless Metaverse: Not Just a Moment, but a Movement

As the tsunami of change rears and roars with pandemics, global warming, digitization and crumbling social structures washing over us, we’re looking for new tools to manage our anxiety and become more resilient. The metaverse is emerging as an alternative existence, one which will grow exponentially as real life becomes more difficult due to political unrest and environmental decline. As future generations become more immersed in this world, the lines between IRL and virtual will become increasingly blurred.