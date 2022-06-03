Cannabis

The Chillest Listening Party Ever, Brought to You by Sonos and Pax

Musical artist Toro y Moi partners with audio and cannabis brands for a trippy long-form ad

People with large papier-mâché heads smoke cannabis and listen to Toro y Moi's new album Mahal
So far, the film has logged more than 353,000 views with virtually no paid media push.Sonos, Pax
Headshot of T.L. Stanley
By T.L. Stanley

16 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

A group of five friends sit around drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon, smoking weed and listening to a new record from their favorite “chillwave” musician, Toro y Moi. They bust out some expressionist dance moves and play air guitar—while getting increasingly stoned—and make pithy comments worthy of a classic Beavis and Butt-Head episode.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Mobile

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Reddit Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat Shares Road Map for Remainder of 2022

By David Cohen

A anthropomorphic catfish drinking milk from a straw
AdFreak

Single Milk Drinkers, Beware: A2’s Oddball Ad Peeks Into the Life of a Catfish Master

By Sara Century

Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Turn Off Voice Auto Sensitivity on Mobile

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By NP Digital

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom