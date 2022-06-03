Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

A group of five friends sit around drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon, smoking weed and listening to a new record from their favorite “chillwave” musician, Toro y Moi. They bust out some expressionist dance moves and play air guitar—while getting increasingly stoned—and make pithy comments worthy of a classic Beavis and Butt-Head episode.