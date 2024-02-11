Don’t miss Commerceweek , February 28–29 in NYC, to explore the technology and trends fueling commerce. Get strategic insights from leaders at The New York Times Advertising , Turo , TikTok and more. Register .

Online retailer Temu returned to the Big Game this year with another short spot that aired twice during the broadcast. In the ad, an animated protagonist uses magic to bestow affordable Temu products on everyone she encounters. A new rendition of its “Shop like a Billionaire” jingle plays in the background.

Last year, online retailer Temu made its Super Bowl debut with its first “Shop Like a Billionaire” spot. The brand aired the spot two times during the Super Bowl 57 broadcast.

Creative agency Saatchi & Saatchi created last year’s 30-second ad, but this time the brand tapped its in-house team. PDD Holding launched Temu in September 2022—only five months before it aired its first Super Bowl spot. That ad underscored the shockingly affordable prices that make Temu more accessible than any other popular digital retail platform. PDD Holdings, worth $122 billion, owns the brand.

“Temu levels the playing field so you can shop without the worry of financial barriers. Because, at the end of the day, everyone deserves to shop like a billionaire, no matter their budget,” a Temu spokesperson shared with ADWEEK.

Temu sticks with its ‘Shop Like a Billionaire’ slogan

In this year’s ad, Temu reemphasized its slogan. It also revisited its strategic decision to air the same spot twice during Super Bowl 57 game. This year’s spot aired during the game’s first half, and will run again after halftime. In the ad, an animated protagonist uses magic to bestow affordable Temu product on everyone she knows.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out ADWEEK’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.