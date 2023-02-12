E-Commerce Startup Temu Airs Its First Super Bowl Spot, Twice

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

A just 5 months old, Boston-based e-commerce startup Temu is one of the youngest brands to ever air a Super Bowl ad. And for even greater impact the 30-second spot aired twice during the game: in the first and third quarters.

“It’s our first time, and we are thrilled to be part of the 2023 Big Game lineup to share Temu’s mission of quality at affordable prices,” a spokesperson from Temu said in a statement.

‘Shop Like A Billionaire’

The company kicked off its Big Game participation with the spot titled “Shop Like A Billionaire” from agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Temu wants consumers to know they can visit its site to “shop like a billionaire.” In other words, they can find whatever they’re looking for on the app at an affordable price. The app features 250 item categories, including fashion and beauty, electronics, home, pets and fitness.

The ad gets straight to the point. A woman, scrolling on her phone, is clearly delighted by whatever she finds on the Temu app. Background music plays lyrics like “I feel so rich,” and “I feel like a billionaire.”

“Through the largest stage possible, we want to share with our consumers that they can shop with a sense of freedom because of the price we offer. ‘Shop Like a Billionaire’ is no longer a dream because of Temu,” the brand’s spokesperson added.

The youngest brand in the game

The $120-billion multinational commerce group PDD Holdings launched TEMU in September, 2022 and scaled it fast. The holding group also owns the social commerce platform Pinduoduo, which has gained traction in China.

Placing its spot twice in the Big Game is a strategic move that puts the nascent brand on consumers’ radar.

This is largely because economic constraints put pressure on many marketers’ budgets, and Super Bowl spots are expensive. Securing space for a 30-second ad costs approximately $7 million this year.

“Shop Like A Billionaire” will air twice more post-game and during the upcoming Daytona 500.