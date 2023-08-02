Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

To promote the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters Aug. 2, Paramount partnered with Snapchat, Snapchat Lens creator Brielle Garcia and digital agency Pretty Big Monster to launch an augmented reality Snapchat Lens that turns people into a member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The TMNT Mutant Mayhem Lens uses Snap AR’s 3D Body Tracking technology to cover the user’s entire body with an overlay of one of the four Ninja Turtles in augmented reality. When people move around in the real-world, the on-screen turtle overlay will match their movements in real-time. The Lens is compatible with both the front- and rear-facing cameras on a user’s device.

“Every TMNT fan has a character they connect with, and it’s been so fun to see people transform themselves into their favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle with Snap’s AR technology,” said Tamar Teifeld, svp of global digital marketing at Paramount Pictures.

The Snapchat Lens allows people to switch between all four turtles (Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael and Donatello) by tapping pictures of each character near the bottom of their device’s screen. When a character overlay is activated, a short voice clip is also played.

“This Lens demonstrates both the immersive qualities of our AR technology and boundless creativity of our Snapchat Lens creators,” said Laurel Duquette, Snap senior manager of advertiser solutions (entertainment).

In addition to releasing this AR Lens, Paramount and Snapchat partnered to create Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cameo Stickers, which allow Snapchat users to add their own selfies onto GIF stickers inspired by the film and send them to their friends.