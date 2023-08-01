Snapchat’s Lens Creator Rewards Program Allows AR Creators to Earn Money Each Month

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Snap will allow augmented reality content creators to earn money for creating popular Snapchat Lenses through its new Lens Creator Rewards program.

Through this program, the creators, developers and teams behind the top-performing Lenses on Snapchat will have the chance to receive payments of up to $7,200 each month. Snap will determine the top Lenses based on engagement in the U.S., India and Mexico.

There are no prerequisites related to participating in the Lens Creator Program. Creators aren’t required to have a specific follower count before being eligible to receive a payout.

“Snapchatters love Lenses built by our global AR community of more than 300,000 AR creators, developers, and teams around the world,” said Joseph Darko, global head of AR developer relations at Snap Inc.

“At Snap, we’re committed to rewarding the value that AR creators bring to the platform as they advance their skills and grow their businesses through the new Lens Creator Rewards Program.”

Creators in nearly 40 countries are eligible to participate in the Lens Creator Rewards program. Interested creators can view the supported countries and learn more about the program on Snap’s website.

To date, more than 3 million Lenses have been created on Snapchat, which users have viewed more than 5 trillion times.