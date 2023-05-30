Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Snapchat is celebrating its Snap AR community by highlighting three “advanced” augmented reality lenses that show off different ways AR can be utilized by businesses.

To start, the Seen Camera lens was created by journalism video publisher Seen.TV in consultation with design studio Modem. It encourages users to record videos where they share their own stories related to prompts in different themes, such as “Survivor” and “Sexuality.” Each theme comes with different AR effects. For instance, the “Survivor” theme places cracks and flowers on the user’s face through AR.

Once someone creates a video, they can publish it to Snapchat’s “Spotlight” section, or send it to friends, Groups or Stories.





Snap Inc.

“Most people have a sports car in their pocket, but they are driving it in first gear. We have phones with 4K cameras, editing apps and ways to share our perspectives like Snapchat’s Spotlight,” said Yusuf Omar, co-founder of Seen.TV. “Through the Snap AR platform, we’ve seized the opportunity to bottle over a decade of video storytelling and journalism experience into the AR.”





Snap Inc.

The Unconditional Friends Snapchat lens, meanwhile, was created by creative studio 3dar Studios. The lens allows Snapchat users to play an AR mini-game that challenges them to swipe on the screen to “slice” through colorful creatures as they emerge from a portal, as well as tap on the screen to collect flowers as they appear.

The Unconditional Friends mini-game can be played with another person in real-time, regardless of their location, through Multi-User Services within Lens Cloud.





Snap Inc.

Finally, Brickit, a platform that allows people to scan piles of building bricks to receive ideas related to what they can build, is preparing to release a Brickit Express lens, which will allow Snapchat users to virtually “scan” a pile of building bricks and receive recommendations and instructions for what they can build using those pieces.

The lens will also be able to generate 3D models and scenes that utilize the bricks the person has. People will have the option to use Snap Tokens to unlock premium 3D character models and scenes.

Brickit is collaborating with AR agency Qreal for the creation of the Brickit Express lens.

“We made the AI-powered Brickit app to help builders of all ages find new inspiration with the bricks they already have,” said Leo Alexandrov, founder and CEO of Brickit.

In addition to highlighting these new AR lenses, Snapchat introduced its Snap AR Learning Hub, which provides educational resources for AR creators and developers of different skill levels.