Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Family Backlash Over Repurposed JFK Ad

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

The politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is receiving backlash from his extended family following an ad that ran in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

The spot deliberately replicated an ad run by the late John F. Kennedy in his 1960 presidential campaign, down to its signature jingle and hand-drawn illustration style. The Super Bowl spot replaced images of JFK with RFK Jr. and trimmed the length by 30 seconds, but was otherwise a direct callback.

The ad sought to highlight the familial connection between JFK and RFK Jr., in part through the repetition of the surname Kennedy throughout both.

But the strategy backfired almost immediately after the ad aired, as members of the extended Kennedy family began denouncing the campaign across social media.

Bobby Shriver, the son of JFK’s sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver, lambasted the ad for using the faces of his mother and uncle without permission.

My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work at @ONECampaign & @RED which he opposes. — Bobby Shriver (@bobbyshriver) February 12, 2024

RFK Jr. is currently running for the presidency as a third-party candidate, after leaving the Democratic ticket in October. Despite a distinguished career as an environmental lawyer, he has drawn scrutiny in recent years for his disavowal of medical vaccines, a belief that made him a political lightning rod during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shriver and others pointed to these fringe medical beliefs as the primary reason why his mother and JFK would not have endorsed RFK Jr. for political office.

In response, RFK Jr. publicly apologized to Shriver, responding via Twitter that he was unaware of the contents of the ad.

I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

Indeed, the spot was funded and created by the political Super PAC American Values 2024, and election laws prevent Super PACs from coordinating with the candidates they back.

The spot cost $7 million to run and took about 36 hours to produce, according to American Values founder Tony Lyons.

Despite apologizing for its contents, RFK Jr. immediately shared the campaign on Twitter and still has it pinned to his profile.