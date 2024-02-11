American Values’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ad Channels Vintage JFK

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

The political nonprofit American Values Coalition transported Super Bowl viewers back in time more than six decades during the second quarter of the game, reusing the iconic imagery and signature jingle of a 1960s political campaign to promote Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his bid for the 2024 presidency.

The Super Bowl spot borrows heavily from the graphics used to great effect in the 1960 campaign of his uncle, the late John F. Kennedy.

That minute-long spot, created by Citizens for Kennedy-Johnson, featured a mix of still photos and, most memorably, hand-drawn stills depicting hands holding aloft signs that read, simply, Kennedy.

The spot, one of the last campaigns to feature a jingle written about the candidate, is most remembered for its near-nonstop repetition of the Kennedy name—which was deliberate. Only 43 years old at the time, JFK lacked the depth of experience that opponent Richard Nixon did.

But his TV spot turned that liability into solid marketing with its jubilant mood and imagery.

“It made it easy for people to remember Kennedy’s name and face,” jurist and historian Edwin Chau has written. “The vivid, catchy and happy imagery matched his vibrant, energetic youth.”

Kennedy Jr., a 70-year-old politician running for the presidency as an independent candidate, used the name repetition to a slightly different effect: underscoring his familial ties to the late president, as well as to the broader Kennedy political dynasty.

Kennedys past and present

Despite the similarities, the Super Bowl spot differed in several key ways from the original.

It was 30 seconds shorter, meaning the jingle ran shorter and contained fewer images. It also lacked the kind of contemporaneous photography found in the 1960 spot, which included images with charged political subtext at the time, such as Black voters and coal miners.

Unlike his uncle, Kennedy Jr. has drawn widespread scrutiny in recent years for his disavowal of medical vaccines, which made him a lightning rod for political controversy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ad was funded by the American Values Coalition, a left-leaning advocacy organization that presents itself to Evangelical Christians as a moderate alternative to the extreme right, according to Influence Watch, an online encyclopedia of donors, nonprofits and political influencers.

The organization was founded in 2017 by Napp Nazworth, a journalist and former editor for The Christian Post who resigned after the organization endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign in late 2019.

The organization is named after the book American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family, which Kennedy Jr. published in 2018.

The ad is the first and only political spot that will run in Super Bowl LVIII, but it is not uncommon for politicians to run Super Bowl ads in election years; former President Donald Trump ran one such ad in the 2020 election.