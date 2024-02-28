Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.
McCormick and Company didn’t need Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or even the Kansas City Chiefs for its Frank’s RedHot brand to win Super Bowl 58. It just needed to cover their zone of influence.
Tabata Gomez took McCormick’s CMO role in November after more than six years as a marketing leader with Stanley Black & Decker and more than 12 years managing brands for Procter & Gamble. At the time, McCormick had retail advertising ready to push supplies of Buffalo wing and chicken-dip staple Frank’s RedHot hot sauce during the Super Bowl, but was struggling with a departing agency partner’s AI-driven campaign that wasn’t testing well with audiences.
Roughly