The modern Super Bowl is less a football event and more of an industry centered around the game’s sizable audience.
Last year’s Super Bowl 57 on Fox drew a broadcast audience of 112.17 million, making it the most-watched installment on linear television in roughly a decade. A strong streaming strategy pushed total viewership over 115 million, however, giving it the largest Super Bowl audience of all time. That allowed Fox to sell 30-second Super Bowl spots from the high $6 million to more than $7 million range, earning $600 million in total revenue.