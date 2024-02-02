Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Following its launch just one year ago, PepsiCo’s Starry lemon-lime soda will make its Super Bowl debut in 2024 in a 30-second spot starring rapper Ice Spice.

Created by VaynerMedia, the “Love Triangle” ad features Starry’s mascots, Lem and Lime, hanging out with Ice Spice as she’s confronted by her “ex,” another brand of lemon-lime soda. The ad urges viewers to follow Ice Spice’s lead with the tagline, “It’s time to see other sodas.”

Michael Smith, head of brand marketing for Starry, commented on the thematic connection between Ice Spice and the beverage: “Ice Spice is influencing hip-hop by bringing a new signature style to the industry. Similarly, Starry is providing a refreshing burst of crisp, clear lemon-lime flavor to a category that’s had limited options until now.”

Starry made a splash in the soda category upon its debut, becoming the official drink of the National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association and NBA G League ahead of All-Star Weekend in February. The brand tapped actor Keke Palmer for a 30-second spot celebrating the sports partnership.

The Starry spot marks one of three ads from PepsiCo, joining Jenna Ortega searching for missing Doritos and Aubrey Plaza handling a dragon in teasers for Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

