Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

PepsiCo brand Starry may be a rookie in the soda category, but it’s already looking to mint its MVP status as the new official drink of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League this All-Star Weekend.

To celebrate its debut on one of the biggest sports stages of the year, Starry—which launched just a month ago—added actor, singer and burgeoning media mogul Keke Palmer to its talent roster for a new ad set to debut during the telecast of the NBA 3-Point Contest. Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey also makes a cameo appearance in the 30-second spot.

In “Starry Struck,” Palmer finds herself parched while perched courtside with characters Lem & Lime (get it?), who urge the star to quench her thirst with a can of the soda. As Palmer pops the can open, a liquid lover boy dubbed “Soda Man” emerges to offer her refreshment with a rose and an ill-fated kiss that leaves her satisfied, while the mascots and Maxey watch in horror.

The spot, created by VaynerMedia, goes live today on the brand’s digital and social channels prior to making its network debut on TNT Sunday.

Rookie of the Year

Starry’s appearance in the paint is a passing of the ball between PepsiCo brands and comes a year after Mountain Dew released a series of spots starring Charlie Day for basketball’s big weekend. The new brand—which quietly replaced Sierra Mist—is like its more established stablemate in that it leaves no trace of subtlety in its quest to appeal to younger viewers tuning in, with the agency noting in its release that the introduction of the animated spokes characters “speak to the personality behind the brand.”

In a release from Feb. 1 announcing the brand’s partnership with the league, Michael Smith, senior director of Starry Brand Marketing, invoked the brand’s tagline, saying, “Starry Hits Different. It has an attitude that embraces the irreverent optimism of our consumers and basketball fans alike. We believe that a dose of the unexpected creates a little more fun, and that’s why partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League, and specifically the 3-Point Contests, are the perfect fit for Starry.”

Smith also stated that the partnership “will bring a fresh perspective to the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League and help elevate the game’s most exciting moments.”