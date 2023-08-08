Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Squarespace captured attention earlier this year with a Super Bowl ad starring an army of more Adam Drivers than viewers could count. The Emmy-nominated campaign got even more meta with a behind-the-scenes video in which multiple versions of the actor clashed with each other on set.

Now the brand is building on that quirky concept with a new spot featuring Beef star Joseph Lee, who talks with himself about his dual identities as performer and painter.

The film, titled The Artist and the Actor, imagines two versions of Lee as roommates sharing space. One is the actor Joseph Lee, who rehearses lines from scripts. Meanwhile, his painter self works on a portrait.

They ask each other questions, revealing that Lee has been inventing characters and storylines since playing with action figures as a child, but only started painting since moving to Los Angeles. The two art forms represent different aspects of his personality, since he enjoys collaborating as an actor, but also appreciates the independence of being able to paint whenever he wants.

Lee also explains in the film that the disfigured faces he paints are a reflection of his search for belonging.

“Some of the most interesting people have more than one side,” Squarespace chief creative officer David Lee told Adweek. “Instead of doing a standard customer interview, we set out to create a short film that takes this concept of duality to frame Joseph’s story in an entertaining and authentic way. Each side has its similarities and differences as they banter with one another about their personal and creative differences, while exploring the concept of identity.”

The idea for this ad came about when David Lee met Joseph Lee at an event for Gold House, a nonprofit focused on uniting and investing in Asian-Pacific creators and companies. The Squarespace creative leader then learned that Joseph Lee used one of its templates to create a website selling his art.

“We have similar shared experiences discovering our identity and how it has impacted our creativity and artistic work, whether that’s painting, acting or designing and storytelling,” David Lee said. “Identity is the foundation of this work and it has been my pleasure to work with Joseph and tell his authentic personal story through the lens of Squarespace.”





The Beef star balances a love for two art forms, selling his paintings through a Squarespace website. Squarespace

The ad will run across social platforms including Instagram, Threads, YouTube and TikTok, while the Beef star will also sell his art through a newly updated Squarespace site.

“Telling a good product story requires a bigger idea,” David Lee said. “We are competing in a world that has too much content, so we want to make sure that when we produce content, it has to be entertaining and inspiring.”

