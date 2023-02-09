Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Squarespace is celebrating 20 years in business by honoring Anthony Casalena’s original elevator pitch. In 2004, the founder and CEO presented an era of dynamic digital development with a comfortingly simple product—”a website that builds websites.”

“Everyone just had that light bulb moment,” said VP of creative Ben Hughes. “We said, ‘What an incredible bit of copywriting. That has to be in the ad.’”

The Super Bowl spot features one actor but a collection of cast members. After Adam Driver is clued in on the brand’s five-word value proposition, he presents his realization that the brand “could create itself” with a philosophical curiosity. The brand then presents viewers with an army of Adam Drivers, who are dominated by a future of irreversibly powerful technology: the singularity. The spot will air between the first and second quarter and was directed by filmmaker Aoife McArdle. Squarespace created the ad in-house.

“Partnering with Adam Driver to satirize our origin is a fun way to honor where we’ve been as a company,” said Casalena in a statement. Hughes added that the brand was attracted to Driver’s committed comedic delivery, which is simultaneously lighthearted and intense. Squarespace released a 2-minute behind-the-scenes clip last week highlighting the diverse agendas and personalities in the one-man show. Driver said in a statement that “the cast alone was reason to do this.”

Squarespace now offers more than website production—its service catalog includes ecommerce tools and marketing technology. The brand established its identity as a full-service business outlet in its 2022 Super Bowl spot, which highlighted Squarespace’s role in Zendaya’s success selling seashells by the seashore. In 2021, the brand tapped Dolly Parton to honor side hustles with a reimagining of her hit ‘9 to 5.’

While the brand has recently focused on celebrating entrepreneurship, the creative team took a different approach this year. Hughes stressed that in a “fragmented media landscape” with rare opportunities for collective consumer attention, bringing a straightforward message to the Super Bowl is particularly valuable.

“If you don’t know anything about Squarespace, hopefully what sticks with you after watching that ad is why we exist and what we create,” he said. “All of the work we make going forward can have that beautiful simplicity baked into it.”

