Getting through a busy airport can be stressful at the best of times, but it can be even more problematic when your eyesight lets you down, as optical retailer Specsavers relays in its latest humorous campaign.

Set to run for eight weeks in the U.K. from Feb. 2, the minutelong TV spot, “Airport,” continues the long-running brand platform, “Should’ve Gone to Specsavers,” to show audiences why it’s important to get glasses if you need them.

Created in house by The Agency and directed by Declan Lowney, known for shows such as Ted Lasso and Father Ted, the ad shares the differing experiences of Greg and Ella as they embark on holiday and make their way through the airport. Greg, without glasses, squints to see various things at the airport and ultimately makes one major error on the runway that causes him to miss his flight.

Victoria Clarke, marketing services director at Specsavers, said in a statement: “It was such a treat to work with comedy genius Declan Lowney to bring the Specsavers trademark humor to life. But as with all ‘Should’ve’ campaigns, it’s relatable and has that core serious message at the heart of it, that mistakes are easily made if your eyesight is failing.”

With media planning and buying by Manning Gottlieb OMD, activity will run across TV, cinema, video on demand, video, out of home, press, social media and special build, including a motion billboard in Waterloo Station in London.

Richard James, creative director at Specsavers, The Agency, added: “We wanted to do something different with this spot—up the jeopardy, up the scale and increase the gags. It’s a fun spot that we’re sure will resonate with all sorts of people. Declan and the team worked really hard together to bring the script to life so successfully.”

CREDITS:

Specsavers marketing services director: Victoria Clarke

Head of connections planning, media and insights: Ian Maybank

Marketing strategist: Anna Alder

Head of marketing services: Rebecca Holmes

Senior marketing manager optics: Simone Roberts

Media strategist: Heidi Ellis

Creative agency: Specsavers Creative

Managing director: Nicola Wardell

Head of global initiatives: Lyndsey Brown

Lead creative business partner: Felicity Pelly

Creative business partner: Katie Digweed

Creative director: Richard James

Head of design: Sid Tomkins

Creative strategist: Polly Evelegh

Creatives (Film): Andrea Raanaas, Mike McCallum, Simon Bougourd and Naomi Bishop

Creatives (OOH, press, radio): Simon Bougourd and Naomi Bishop; Andy Brittain; Miles Bingham and Claudia Syrad; Geoff Alderman and Neil Brush