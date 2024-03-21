Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

Ahead of the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in theaters on March 22, Sony Pictures launched an AR campaign on Snapchat featuring two augmented reality Lenses and a video ad.

The AR Slimer Lens allows users to answer a fake video call from Trevor, a character in the film played by Finn Wolfhard. Once the call is answered, the Lens will virtually transform users into the green Slimer ghost through augmented reality. A version of the Lens without the fake video call is also available.

The campaign’s video ad features actors Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Celeste O’Connor, who join a Snapchat video call to solve the mystery of “who Slimed the dressing room.”

“Ghostbusters is a beloved franchise and we were thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures to create something that references the nostalgic “Who you gonna call?” line but also feels fresh and imaginative for the newest film,” said Elana Sulzer, U.S. head of entertainment at Snapchat.

On average, snapchat sees more than six billion AR Lens plays daily. The platform surpassed 800 million monthly active users in Q4 2023.