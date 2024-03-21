Snapchat Introduces Sponsored AR Filters

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

To give advertisers another way to reach users, Snapchat launched Sponsored AR Filters, a new ad format that will allow brands to create augmented reality overlays that can be added to Snaps after a photo or video is captured, but before it’s shared.

Sponsored AR Filters differ from the platform’s existing Sponsored AR Lenses, as lenses are added to the camera screen before a user takes a photo or video, while filters are added after content is captured.

Advertisers can create Sponsored AR Filters using Snap’s Lens Web Builder. Companies can choose from a variety of filter templates, such as countdown timers, quiz generators and makeup or eyewear try-on experiences.

Sponsored AR Filters support calls to action, and they can also run in Snapchat’s Lens Carousel to reach users before they create a Snap.

Ahead of this full rollout for Snap’s new ad format, the National Football League used a Sponsored AR Filter to count down to Super Bowl 58, and the Franklin Park Conservatory launched one that allowed Snapchat users to wear an orchid crown.

“Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens continuously looks for ways to engage and interact with our guests and followers. The AR filter offered by Snapchat provided a fun and interesting way to connect with our fans, especially our younger supporters,” said Jenn Wilson, director of marketing at Franklin Park Conservatory, in a statement.

Snapchat surpassed 800 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2023. Snap’s Q4 revenue reached $1.36 billion, which was a year-over-year increase of 5%, while the company’s total revenue for 2023 reached $4.6 billion, flat year-over-year.

In its Q4 2023 Investor Letter, Snap said, “Our brand-oriented advertising business declined 3% year-over-year, while our direct-response advertising business grew 3% year-over-year.” On average, more than 5 billion Snaps are created each day.