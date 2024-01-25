Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Ahead of Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, augmented reality company Blippar worked with Snickers and The Mars Agency to launch a new Snickers and NFL Rookie Mistake augmented reality experience. This is a follow-up to the Rookie Mistakes AR experiences that have launched over the last two years.

People can visit Snickers’ NFL site to load the AR experience on their mobile device and flick a football through a goal post to spawn a Misfortune Teller booth in the world in front of them. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sits inside the booth, and will give people their fortunes after they admit their “rookie mistakes.”

Fans can submit their rookie mistakes for a chance to win “home-gating” prizes including a 75-inch 4K TV, a coffee table with a built-in refrigerator and more.

Fans can also turn the Misfortune Teller booth around and insert a coin into a vending machine to receive a virtual Snickers bar, which will take them to the candy company’s website, where they can learn where to purchase Snickers products.

In addition to mobile devices, this AR experience will be available on the Apple Vision Pro headset beginning Feb. 11. The Apple Vision Pro launches Feb. 2.

Keith Curtin, chief revenue officer at Blippar, told Adweek, “Blippar has been creating AR experiences for more than a decade, but this year’s Apple Vision Pro release around the Super Bowl is the perfect way to serve up our Snickers NFL Rookie Mistake AR experience to more than 180,000 projected Apple Vision Pro customers hungry for immersive content to test drive on their new devices.”