Snapchat Details Women's World Cup Activations

To celebrate the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which takes place July 20-Aug. 20, Snapchat has released new augmented reality lenses, Bitmoji outfits and more that will let fans share their love of women’s soccer.

Seven augmented reality lenses have been created for the event, including a USWNT Team Tracker Lens that allows fans to view stats, news, facts and more related to the U.S. women’s team. When using the selfie camera, this lens allows people to pose with 3D Bitmoji avatars of four USWNT stars. When using the rear-facing camera, the lens shows people a virtual soccer field populated by Bitmoji avatars of USWNT players.

Other lenses include:

an Across the Globe lens with a unique selfie filter for every participating country

a FIFA Lens that incorporates FIFA’s Fancestry quiz

a USWNT Jersey lens that allows people to try on the official 2023 USWNT jersey in AR

an e.l.f. Cosmetics lens inspired by the beauty brand’s Halo Glow collection

a Samsung lens

a lens focused on equality created in partnership with media and commerce company Togethxr

“As we continue our commitment to championing women’s sports, Snapchat is honored to be a part of the 2023 World Cup, bringing fans closer to their favorite national teams and players as they go head-to-head on the world’s biggest stage,” said Emma Wakely, head of sports partnerships at Snap. “Through immersive content coverage, creator collaborations and new innovative AR experiences, Snapchatters will have an unparalleled opportunity to express their football fandom.”

Snapchat’s Women’s World Cup activations also include new Bitmoji outfits created in partnership with Adidas that allow Snapchat users to dress their Bitmoji in select official soccer kits, as well as new stickers, filters and Cameos themed after the Women’s World Cup.





Snapchat users can create personalized Bitmoji of themselves wearing soccer kits. Snap

Throughout the Women’s World Cup, Snapchat users will have the chance to participate in three women’s soccer-themed Spotlight Challenges for a chance to win a share of up to $30,000. Fans will also be able to view posts from soccer creators in Stories and Spotlight, view curated Stories related to the World Cup on the Snap Map, and post content from the U.S. Soccer app directly to their Snapchat Story using a new lens.

Finally, Togethxr, Whistle, Wave, Playmaker Sports and MediaNug will produce content related to the Women’s World Cup that Snapchat users can view in the app.