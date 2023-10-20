Four-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Naomi Osaka joins the Adweek X speaker lineup! Join her in LA this Dec. 4 to hear about her work both on and off the tennis court. Save 35% on your pass .

Snap partnered with ed-tech company Inspirit to bring augmented reality technology to classrooms across the U.S. with the goal of helping students better understand STEM concepts.

Inspirit’s platform will allow students to interact with custom AR lenses in a mobile application integrating Snap’s Camera Kit technology.

Snap and Inspirit launched a pilot of their technology in summer 2023 with learning company Stride’s remote learning students. Following the pilot launch, Snap said “85% of students agreed that incorporating AR into their lessons aids with memory and retention, and nearly half displayed a notable increase in engagement.”

“Augmented reality is already being used to enhance communication and creativity, and it has so much potential for education. That’s why we’re working with Inspirit to bring the magic of AR onto their own platform for classroom learning,” said Sophia Dominguez, Director of AR Platform Partnerships and Ecosystem at Snap.

The full Snap and Inspirit collaboration will launch in fall 2024 with 25 STEM modules designed for middle and high school students. Snap said at least 50 schools will be using these AR experiences at launch.