TikTok is allowing people to celebrate the Halloween season by adding a variety of themed AR effects to their videos on the social networking platform.

TikTok users can change their appearance with AR effects like the “Random Halloween Eyeliner” and “Random Halloween Face” effects made by Effect House creator @tetedetamere, as well as create horror-themed videos with the “Horror Halloween Filter” by @zaza_handmade. The Horror Halloween Filter places a spooky overlay on the person’s face and makes it appear as though they’re standing in a creepy hallway.

As part of its Halloween festivities, TikTok launched the “Spooky Halloween” challenge in Effect House. From now until Nov. 1, AR content creators can create and submit Halloween-themed effects for a chance to win up to $2,500.

People can submit effects in three categories: Halloween Look, Halloween Scene and Halloween Character. While creators can submit more than one effect during this challenge, each person can only receive one prize.

TikTok’s Effect House is a tool that helps people create and share augmented reality effects for the TikTok platform. TikTok said the tool was “[m]ade with both beginner and advanced designers and developers in mind…”

A TikTok spokesperson told Adweek, “We love seeing how TikTok creators leverage Effect House to come up with genius and creative effects, especially with challenges like Spooky Halloween where creators can submit ghoulishly fun and interactive effect experiences for the whole TikTok community to enjoy.”