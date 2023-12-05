Smirnoff's Ad Boss Discusses the Power of Intersectionality

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Smirnoff is leaning further into intersectionality and inclusivity with a colorful campaign and series of experiences that celebrate the magic that happens when people from different backgrounds socialize together.

In mid-2023, the vodka brand unveiled a fresh tagline devised by newly appointed agency McCann, “We Do We.” The hero spot features drinkers of different genders, races, ages, sexual orientations and backgrounds, positioning diversity as a strength.

Now the brand is launching the next phase of the campaign, which takes this message further. Based on its own insight that in-person socializing has been steadily declining since 1995, Smirnoff wants to tackle the feelings of loneliness and isolation that have been amplified by the pandemic.

After finding that 79% of 18- to 29-year-olds feel their emotional connections are weaker today than they were in the past, Smirnoff plans to bring people together through activities, partnerships and events that promote local culture and group activities including music, sport and dance.

Promotions will run across more than 20 countries such as the U.K, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and North America.

In focusing on togetherness, the Diageo-owned spirit will up the ante on its longstanding commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, who have been represented in the vodka giant’s advertising for two decades. The latest iteration of “We Do We” also targets another marginalized group: the disabled community.

“There’s been a lot of talk over recent years around the notion of ‘you do you,’ but this can bring its own challenge,” Smirnoff global brand director Stephanie Jacoby told Adweek.

“By contrast, at Smirnoff, bringing people together has always been part of our DNA, and with feelings of disconnection and isolation rising around the world it felt more important than ever to bring our message of inclusivity and social connection to life,” she added.

This multichannel campaign will be underpinned by a new global ad “Atomic,” which plays on the idea that life is a cocktail.

The spot shows a group of people turning into bubbles and mixing together, before returning to human form where they connect over a drink.

As part of parent firm Diageo’s commitment to working with diverse suppliers, to which it allocated 4.8% of its $3.4 billion marketing spend in 2022, Jacoby’s team worked with a global collective of creatives to bring the campaign to life. This included choreographers, producers, animators and 3D artists from across a diverse range of ages, genders, ethnicity and abilities.

“Each person’s unique features are represented in bubble form, with each reflecting its owner’s individuality and unique personality,” she noted.

“This was achieved by ensuring that each bubble was individually crafted to reflect the characteristics of each person, and by meticulously tailoring the way in which each bubble moved and reacted in the space.”

A little more action

Where AB InBev brand Bud Light is still taking commercial heat for its botched response to a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community over its treatment of trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Smirnoff has found success in a strategy rooted in inclusion.

The vodka brand continues to be a growth diver for Diageo. In 2022, 28.1 million units of Smirnoff were sold globally, an increase of 1.6 million cases on the previous year.

With consumers demanding more purposeful pledges from brands, a recent study from research firm Ipsos Mori found intersectional advertising—representing a diverse cross-section of society on-screen—can increase consumers’ emotional connection to a brand. In the U.K., the data showed intersectional representation to be particularly effective among women aged 18 to 30.

Part two of “We Do We” was launched during a club night with London LGBTQ+ collective Sink the Pink, with entertainment provided by Drag Syndrome, a collective of kings and queens with Down syndrome, who performed alongside Spice Girl Mel C.

The venue was transformed to showcase some of the ways in which barriers found in the built environment of social venues can be addressed. The inclusion of features such as a low-counter bar, accessible viewing platforms, a quiet room, BSL interpreters and visual interpreting tools meant that disabled guests were able to enjoy the evening.





Sinead Burke, CEO of Tilting The Lens, and Drag Syndrome at the “We Do We” kickoff event.

Jacoby said the second stage of the work was about moving Smirnoff’s message “beyond comms and creative into action.”

“We know that this will look different in each country and for each community,” she explained, adding: “We’ve worked with our market teams to identify key areas within their local communities where we can highlight, foster and supercharge social connection.

“Our work within LGBTQ+ communities will continue with the same energy as ever, and we’re excited to bring this same mindset to other areas of social connection.”

In Brazil, Smirnoff will bring people together through the medium of dance in partnership with global icon Iza. In Ireland, it will look to reignite local nightlife in partnership with the venue Silo. Meanwhile, U.K. activations will continue to drive accessibility and support the disabled community in clubs, bars and pubs.

Along with rival vodka Absolut, Smirnoff is an advertiser that has been flying the rainbow flag in its marketing for a long time.

In 2013, it showcased its support for gay marriage in the U.S. with a social campaign called “Every Pairing Is Perfect.” In 2017, it celebrated the subculture of voguing with a longstanding campaign dubbed “We’re Open,” which aimed to make nightlife more inclusive for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Over the past several years, it has also worked with charity the LGBT Foundation’s flagship Village Angels initiative, which helps keep clubbers safe in U.K. cities after a night out.