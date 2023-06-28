SmartMedia Technologies Brings AR to Web3 Wallets

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Combining the worlds of digital wallets and augmented reality, Web3 engagement and loyalty platform SmartMedia Technologies partnered with Niantic’s 8th Wall augmented reality platform to bring AR experiences to owners of Web3 wallets.

SmartMedia Technologies debuted its new offering at Cannes Lions. Attendees could onboard into the experience using a smartphone and email address, and then collect digital objects they could redeem for physical and digital rewards, including a Cannes AR NFT. This tech allows people to view the NFTs they’ve collected in AR.

SmartMedia Technologies

“We believe in creating and connecting community to immersive experiences that deepen engagement and drive loyalty. With the announcement of Apple entering into the AR space, there is no better time to bring ownership of tokenized experiences to AR. Our collaboration with Niantic is a step towards realizing this vision,” said Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies.

“By combining our expertise in Web3-enabled mobile wallets with Niantic’s AR technology,” he added, “we aim to create innovative experiences that enhance user engagement and drive brand loyalty.”

The Cannes promotion featured content from LØCI footwear and drinks company Beesou. Attendees could collect LØCI treasure boxes in AR, with 10 of these boxes giving people the chance to receive a physical pair of limited edition shoes. People could also collect AR NFTs they could redeem for Beesou cocktails.

“We are excited to be involved in the Cannes Wallet, as it is an opportunity to be at the frontier of innovation, offering the opportunity to explore new technologies and customer experiences. Cannes Wallets gives us the opportunity to differentiate ourselves from competitors and stand out in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Mark Wakefield, co-founder of Beesou.

“We hope by leveraging the Cannes Wallet, we can ensure authenticity by providing verifiable information to our potential customers, which will help us reach new audiences.”