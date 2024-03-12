Hot List

From Elder Statesman to Innovation Hub: Satya Nadella's Pivot of the Microsoft Narrative

The CEO has secured the company's positioning as a leader in AI

Satya Nadella headshot
Nadella is ADWEEK's Digital & Tech Executive of the Year.Microsoft
catherine-perloff-2021
By Catherine Perloff

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.

Microsoft has long been the elder statesman of tech giants, a reliable cash cow for investors, but not necessarily the source of excitement for innovation or a weather vane for the future of technological development.

But under CEO Satya Nadella’s leadership, and especially in the past 15 months, Microsoft has been able to change that narrative, crossing into a $3 trillion market valuation and surpassing Apple as the world’s most valuable company earlier this year. Fueling this growth is Microsoft’s positioning as a leader in artificial intelligence and Wall Street’s belief that the generative AI Microsoft has invested billions in will be a seismic leap for technology and society.

Casual

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the March 12, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

catherine-perloff-2021

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is an Adweek staff reporter covering ad tech and platforms.

Recommended articles