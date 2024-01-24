Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism Will Air Its First Super Bowl Spot

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS), will air its first national Super Bowl spot this year.

It comes after Kraft matched a $100 million donation from the Norman R. Rales and Ruth Rales Foundation, resulting in new funding totaling $200 million.

The 30-second spot is a new take on the $25 million “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign the foundation launched in 2023. FCA couldn’t confirm the agency for this specific campaign, yet, but Wunderman Thompson, now part of VML, previously worked on the account.

The Super Bowl ad will urge American viewers to stand against antisemitism.

The Super Bowl spot comes as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continues to spark protests across the U.S. By Dec. 5, 2023, more than 1 million Americans protested the conflict, according to Harvard’s Nonviolent Action Lab and the Crowd Counting Consortium. Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1,139 people, Israel’s reciprocal attacks have killed upward of 25,000 people in Gaza.

Data show antisemitism growing in U.S.

In the last three months, Jewish hate in the United States continued to rise, with 3,291 antisemitic incidents reported to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). That’s a 400% increase from the 712 incidents reported during the same three-month period in 2023.

“With the horrific rise in Jewish hate and all hate across our nation, we must stand up and take urgent action now,” Kraft said in a statement. “For the first time, FCAS will air an emotive ad during the Super Bowl, football’s ultimate championship game which brings people of all backgrounds together.”

Google searches for the phrase “Kill Jews” are up 1,800% in the last three months, according to SEMrush data.

FCAS tracked 183 million antisemitic social media posts in 2023. That is a 330% increase from 2022, suggesting the increase in hate speech is not all related to Israel’s war with Hamas.

Despite the data, as many as 35% of Americans between ages 18 and 34 indicated they do not believe antisemitism is a growing issue in the U.S., according to a Harvard Harris poll conducted in Dec., 2023.

Viewers can expect an emotive ad

Super Bowl viewers can expect an emotional ad reminiscent of the creative it released last year.

One 2023 spot showed a Jewish mother, shielding her child from the hate speech written on the family’s vandalized garage door. The story concluded with a kind neighbor painting over the vandalism before the child returned home.

The foundation also launched the Blue Square, a symbol non-Jews can share to show solidarity with the Jewish community, and displayed it on 2.4% of digital media space, billboards and social media feeds.

The Jewish community makes up 2.4% of the U.S. population, and receives nearly 60% of religious hate, according to FBI data the organization’s director, Christopher Wray, cited in November.

The foundation hasn’t yet announced the quarter the ad will run or shared further details on the creative.

The foundation hasn't yet announced the quarter the ad will run or shared further details on the creative.