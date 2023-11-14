NexTech

Why Reddit's COO Thinks It Might Be AI-Proof

Jen Wong also spoke about the importance of search to the platform at NexTech

the reddit alien logo over a keyboard
Reddit COO Jen Wong made her comments in conversation with Adweek CEO Will Lee at NexTech.Getty Images
By Stephen Lepitak

As artificial intelligence impacts the operations of digital media publishers, Reddit chief operating officer Jen Wong believes that the community platform might be one of the few companies insulated as a result of being focused on human interactivity and first-hand knowledge sharing.

“We think we will become more important in the future no matter what, in any AI-summarized world, because we have the original source of human ideas,” she said in conversation with Adweek CEO Will Lee at NexTech in New York.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

