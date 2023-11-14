Why Reddit's COO Thinks It Might Be AI-Proof

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.
As artificial intelligence impacts the operations of digital media publishers, Reddit chief operating officer Jen Wong believes that the community platform might be one of the few companies insulated as a result of being focused on human interactivity and first-hand knowledge sharing.
“We think we will become more important in the future no matter what, in any AI-summarized world, because we have the original source of human ideas,” she said in conversation with Adweek CEO Will Lee at NexTech in New York.
Wong