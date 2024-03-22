Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

On this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard, host Jenny Rooney welcomes Quad CMO Josh Golden for a discussion on the evolving landscape of marketing and his experiences leading change in various organizations.

During the conversation, Golden highlights the dynamic nature of the marketing industry, which demands innovative decisions and impactful actions. Golden shares his journey from the entertainment industry to agency and brand roles, focusing on his passion for helping brands evolve and identifying golden opportunities for growth.

They also discuss the role of chief marketing officer in today’s landscape and the need for adaptability and continuous learning, especially in light of economic uncertainties and shifting market dynamics while embracing new technologies like AI.

