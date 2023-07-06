Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The Premier League Summer Series runs from July 22-30, and to celebrate, the Premier League worked with metaverse consultancy Doppelgänger and AR developer Rose Digital to launch an augmented reality trophy hunt that will give fans the chance to win a variety of prizes.

The Premier League Summer Series will feature six Premier League soccer clubs (Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United) that will compete in nine matches hosted in five locations across the U.S.: Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, New Jersey and Maryland.

The Premier League Trophy Hunt challenges fans to find 20 Premier League trophies in augmented reality, each representing a different soccer club. These trophies can be found in “high-profile locations” in each of the host cities.

When someone visits the landing page for this AR experience, they’ll be able to view the trophies on a navigation map. Each time they find a trophy in AR, they’ll earn a chance to win a variety of prizes, including VIP tickets for Summer Series matches, signed shirts and Summer Series merchandise.

“We are honoured to have such a passionate Premier League fanbase in the USA, and are very excited to be giving them the chance to experience the Premier League Summer Series on home soil for the very first time,” said Alexandra Willis, director of digital media and audience development at the Premier League.

“We hope to enable even more people to celebrate with us across the USA this summer, and at the same time, learn about how fans want to engage with and interact with this innovative technology.”

People outside of the host cities can load the AR experience to place a Premier League trophy into the world in front of them on their screen and receive an entry into the giveaway.

The AR experience also features a selfie filter that places elements from a Premier League trophy onto the person’s head.

“AR and broader metaverse activations are helping the world’s biggest brands to build loyalty and engagement with their audiences by connecting with them in new and exciting ways,” said Max Proctor, managing director at Doppelgänger. “We’re proud to play a small part in helping fans in the U.S. to experience the magic of the Premier League like never before.”