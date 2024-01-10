The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Popeyes never backs down from a challenge, as is represented by its starting of the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago and more recently as a worthy competitor in the chicken nugget and chicken wings arena.

Now, the chicken chain is jumping into the biggest ring as it enters its first Super Bowl with an activation that looks to give away free wings to the U.S. and Canada if a team that sports wings in its name or team gear wins the Big Game.

The offer, “Wings for Wings,” states that fans can win a free 6-piece wings if a team with wings wins Super Bowl 58. That only qualifies if fans make a purchase on the Popeyes app or online on Feb. 13.

The Popeyes debut in the Super Bowl comes as the brand made wings a permanent addition to its menu as it launched a campaign by McKinney announcing it was in the wing game with five flavors of the favorite party and game time treat. McKinney first won the account in April 2023 under new CMO Jeff Klein, who previous worked with the agency while at Little Caesar’s.

“We are really excited to partner with Popeyes on their first ever Super Bowl ad,” said McKinney CEO Joe Maglio in a statement. “And it’s the perfect moment to make sure all of America knows they have a delicious new lineup of wings. In addition to the ad, ‘Wings for Wings’ will give all fans something to cheer for leading up to the Big Game, whether their team is still in the hunt or not.”

The video finds the Popeyes mascot, Poppy, telling people about its love for football and explaining that the giveaway is on Fat Tuesday, since the chain bills itself as “Louisiana Chicken.” In true Popeyes fashion, Poppy even takes a dig at KFC, saying that it has five flavors, which is more than “that old guy with the bad goatee has.”