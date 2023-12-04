Popeyes Spreads Its Wings After Specialty Item Makes Sales Soar   

Popeyes is aiming to clip the wings of its competitors with the permanent addition of wings to its menu, accompanied by a scorching campaign with as much spice as its chicken.

In the new campaign, created by agency McKinney, the brand’s spokesperson excitedly shows up to a football game watch party with a bag in hand, announcing that “After 51 years, Popeyes is crashing the wings party!”

“Makes no sense it took so long,” she says, while doling out boxes to guests and revealing a larger, zestier tray of wings with five different flavors.

She adds the brand’s new tagline: “We don’t make sense, we make chicken.”

Fans may also catch an Easter egg toward the end when she asks, “Y’all good?”—a sly nod to the viral tweet that catapulted the brand’s chicken sandwich into the spotlight and taunted its competitors.

This time, the taunting is shamelessly overt, with the brand strategically placing out-of-home signage near the locations of competitor restaurants to convert wing aficionados. A billboard that reads “Our wings GO” menacingly hovers over a Wingstop restaurant, for example.

Popeyes also launched “DISScount codes” with savage prompts such as NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY and ONLY1WINGFLVR, which can be redeemed for a free six-piece order of wings with a minimum $10 purchase through the brand’s app and website.

Winging it

Like most quick service restaurants, Popeyes is no stranger to experimenting with limited-run menu items to excite customers. But none have come close to achieving the lightning-in-a-bottle success of its 2019 chicken sandwich launch—until this past January, when the brand unveiled its ghost pepper wings to ravenous acclaim.

“We sold out in two and a half weeks,” Jeff Klein, Popeyes chief marketing officer, told Adweek. “That’s bad … but very good at the same time.”

Klein said the unexpectedly high demand left the brand scrambling to replenish the product, noting that some of the seasonings used in the recipe are imported from overseas, complicating the process.

When the wings returned in May, Popeyes introduced a second flavor, Sweet ‘N’ Spicy, which Klein called “additive to the ghost pepper wings.”

“Then we started to see lineups at drive-thrus that we hadn’t seen in… I’m not comparing the chicken sandwich time… but I spent a lot of time on the weekend driving around to Popeyes to see this phenomenon. And people had been sending me pictures. We decided we needed a full wings lineup,” he added.

The brand has now added Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ and Signature Hot to its wing flavor selection.

“From a pure category perspective, wings is the fastest growing segment in QSR and just in chicken. It really took off during Covid,” said Klein. “It was super important to me that we were launching from football season this year, because wings do have a little bit of a seasonality, and we’ve seen what some of our competitors have been able to do with wings in recent years. It’s a category that’s ripe for disruption.”

As a legacy chicken chain known for its Louisiana-style preparation and cooking process, Popeyes chefs have been working on wing recipes for three years, said Klein, who believes that distinction will help the brand soar above the competition long after the dust settles from the campaign’s gimmicks.

“I think we’ve got something pretty special,” he said. “We’re going to be a pretty major wing player relatively soon.”