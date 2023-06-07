Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Pepsi’s mission to support Black food entrepreneurs via its Dig In platform is entering its sophomore year. Now the brand has teamed up with TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee to spread awareness and call for submissions to its Restaurant Royalty program, which recognizes the country’s best Black-owned restaurants.

Through July 1, Pepsi is inviting foodies to submit their favorite local Black-owned eatery on DigInShowLove.com. The winning restaurant owner will score a trip to Las Vegas to showcase their signature dish.

Additionally, ten Restaurant Royal honorees will be spotlighted on the social channels of Pepsi Dig In and EatOkra—a database for Black-owned restaurants—and be enrolled in Black Restaurants Deliver, an eight-week program that offers consulting for online ordering capabilities and search presence. Five Restaurant Royals will also have the chance to receive $10,000 in digital media buys for their businesses.

“There’s so much great food, passion and talent in these restaurants and with these chefs and owners. There’s so much opportunity just to make more people aware of that,” Scott Finlow, global chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Foodservice, told Adweek. “What we have always wanted to do as part of this program is bring the resources and scale that PepsiCo can provide to help.”

Adding scale to local restaurants

Dig In, which launched in 2020, is part of PepsiCo’s Racial Equality Journey, in which the company pledged $50 million to support Black-owned businesses over five years. The larger REJ initiative commits more than $400 million to increase representation within PepsiCo and create economic opportunities within local communities.

On the end goal of Restaurant Royalty, Finlow said: “We want to help these restaurants by sending more people to them and helping them build their business because they’re awesome and the food and the chefs and everything they’re creating is incredible. That’s all we’re here to do.”

The ten Restaurant Royals will be announced later this year, leading to the annual Pepsi Dig In Day celebrating local Black-owned restaurants.

“I’m fortunate that people’s response to my honest food reviews has turned into a platform that has made a difference for local businesses across the country. That’s why I’m excited to pay that forward for Black-owned restaurants with Pepsi Dig In,” Lee said in a statement. “The Restaurant Royalty program is about spreading the word to celebrate great food and boosting businesses along the way. I can’t wait to see what people recommend and discover more new spots to try.”