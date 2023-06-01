Pepsi Releases Summer Campaign Featuring Bad Bunny

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

FMCG giant Pepsi has begun to unleash the summer vibes through a campaign that promotes its tie-up with the world’s most-streamed artist Bad Bunny and Apple Music through its “Press Play On Summer” program.

The 87-second spot sees Bad Bunny take up the role of a lifeguard as he oversees the vibe around the pool during a warm summer day. He finds that his track “Where She Goes” plays, allowing him to control the movements of the poolside sun worshippers every time he opens his bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar.

The ad was directed by Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers and co-directed by Mia Barnes, with choreography from VMA-winner Sherrie Silver.

Running nationally in the U.S. on TV from this week, the campaign promotes Pepsi and Apple Music’s offer to allow consumers to subscribe to the streaming site for three months for free. Also available in the artist’s home country of Puerto Rico, the offer will allow consumers to enjoy unlimited listening and potentially win one of over 100,000 prizes, including weekly fly-away trips and music experiences through limited-edition PepsiCo beverages.

The prizes can be won through specially marked bottles featuring the “Press Play On Summer” QR code on select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages such as Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew and Starry.

“Pepsi has a rich heritage of creating iconic music video style commercials with some of the world’s biggest artists … We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Bad Bunny to the Pepsi family with his very own spot,” said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer of Pepsi.