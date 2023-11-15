NYX Beauty Bestie Is Your New AR Makeup Artist on Snapchat

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

To help Snapchat users find new makeup looks and products, cosmetics brand NYX and Snapchat launched Beauty Bestie, an AI-powered augmented reality Lens that recommends products based on each person’s tastes.

At launch, the Beauty Bestie Lens allows Snapchat users to view recommended makeup looks by taking short quizzes that measure their current mood and makeup tastes. For instance, the quiz will ask whether the user finds their eyes or lips to be more important.

Once a look has been applied to the user’s face in AR, they can tap a button to navigate to NYX’s website and purchase the recommended products. They can also view trending makeup looks through AR, save the trending and personalized looks they like the most, view and save tips from professional makeup artists and more. Additional features will be added to the Lens in the future.

The more a person interacts with the Lens over time, the smarter it will become about their tastes.

“With NYX Beauty Bestie, we’re pushing the boundaries on the types of experiences we’re offering for the 250 million Snapchatters who engage with AR every day, helping them experiment with new looks, learn new tips and share them with friends in a brand new way,” said Michele Nevitt, head of CPG Health & Beauty at Snap Inc.

The NYX Beauty Bestie Lens is available on NYX’s Snapchat profile and by searching for “NYX Beauty Bestie” in Search or Lens Explorer in the Snapchat app.