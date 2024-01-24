Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week, this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass.
Plant-based food-tech company NotCo wants to change the way consumers think about meat with its newest campaign, “Not So Happy Animals,” which uses AR technology to bring animal food logos to life.
Starting today, people in the U.S. can visit the Not Happy website on their mobile devices and scan animal logos in the world around them to see them brought to life through augmented reality and listen to a musical message about the animals.
The campaign also features a two-minute film from agency Gut that shows supposedly happy logo animals singing about their true feelings, which includes potentially disturbing descriptions related to being eaten.
“If we really want to change the conversation, we need to be bold. We are using this simple yet powerful insight: ‘why do logos of happy animals actually sell dead animals?’ and start a proactive dialogue around the source of our food,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and co-founder of NotCo.
