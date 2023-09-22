Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

In a candid conversation with Fernando Machado, the CMO of NotCo, we delve into the remarkable journey that led him from the shop floor of a factory to the forefront of marketing innovation. Machado shares his unique career trajectory, insights into the power of AI in the food industry, and the importance of responsible marketing.

Listen to this episode to hear how Fernando Machado’s career path from engineering to marketing innovation exemplifies the importance of embracing diverse perspectives and using technology like AI to drive positive change.

