Evolving a Legacy Brand With the CMO of Dreyer's Brand Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs. Skinny Cow. Edy’s. Drumstick.

If you’re a fan of ice cream, then there is a good chance you have heard of at least one of these brands. Since 1928, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has been in the business of putting smiles on people’s faces with ice cream, and according to Elizabell Rivera Marquez, CMO of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, there’s an ice cream for everyone.

In a recent conversation, Rivera Marquez shared her passion for food, which started with her first job out of high school, and her journey from Nestle intern to CMO of one of the oldest and most recognizable names in ice cream.

Listen to this week’s episode to hear how Rivera Marquez and Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream deliver the best ice cream to consumers and building brands consumers love by having the same objective across the c-suite, how they handled repositioning their brand during the pandemic, and much more.

Stream the new episode below, subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

